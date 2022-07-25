Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | SAMAATV Jul 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | SAMAATV Recommended Punjab CM election: Supreme Court rejects govt petitions for formation of full court bench Need to head out? These roads are open in Karachi Here is how result of second Sri Lanka-Pakistan match will affect World Test Championship standings Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Pakistan likely to make two changes for second Sri Lanka Test Govt declares holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad as rain wreaks havoc Lahore Qalandars to face Indian team