Notification confirms appointment of 34-member Punjab cabient

Defying the Supreme Court order, the cabinet division on Monday issued a notification, confirming the appointment of a 34-member Punjab cabinet under “trustee” chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The notification was approved by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal.

Punjab cabinet comprises Rana Iqbal Khan, Mehr Ejaz Ahmad, Kazim Ali Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafeeq, Rana Ejaz Noon, Asma Zahid Bokhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ghulam Qasim Hunjra, Col (retd) Rana Tariq, Zeeshan Rafiq, Saniya Ashiq, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Qasim Abbas Langah, Rana Liaquat, Malik Asad Khokar, Ahmad Ali, Sibtain Bukhari, Saba Sadiq and Ashraf Ansari.

It is pertinent to mention that the oath taking ceremony of the Punjab cabinet took place over the weekend on Sunday at the Punjab Governor House.