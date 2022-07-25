Corps Commanders decide to enhance support for civil admin in flood relief works

With floods ravaging large parts of the country, particularly coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan along with plain areas, the military on Monday assured the civil administration of full support in rescue and rehabilitation activities.

This resolve was reaffirmed by one of the highest decision-making forums in the military, the Corps Commanders’ Conference. The military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in an official communique on Monday said that the forum convened at the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The forum was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and took a comprehensive review of the security situation of the country, with a particular focus on the border and internal security.

With some parts of the country receiving as much as 400 millimetres of rain in the ongoing monsoon spell, the army chief appreciated the efforts of military formations in conducting relief operations to mitigate the challenges faced by people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

In this regard, the forum reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to “extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.”

Recent counter-terror operations across the country were also reviewed in detail. Army Chief General Bajwa lauded the success attained in ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

He also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

The review of border security also comes at a time when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke of an ongoing proxy war against Pakistan.