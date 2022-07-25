Here is how result of second Sri Lanka-Pakistan match will affect World Test Championship standings

The ongoing second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan holds great importance when it comes to ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Both the teams are keen on qualifying for the final of the event but they need a favourable result in the ongoing Test to stay in the hunt.

Pakistan are currently in third place, whereas Sri Lanka are in sixth sport. South Africa are at the top of the table and are closely followed by Australia in second place.

The current WTC cycle started on August 4, 2021 and is scheduled to finish on March 31, 2023. The venue for the final is yet to be announced.

Here is how result of second Sri Lanka-Pakistan match affect World Test Championship standings.

Scenario for Pakistan

Win: Stay on third position

Draw: Stay on third position

Loss: Drop to fifth position from third

Scenario for Sri Lanka

Win: Jump to third position from sixth

Draw: Stay on sixth position

Loss: Stay on sixth position

A win for Sri Lanka will also push West Indies to sixth place, from fifth, on the table.

It must be noted that Sri Lanka are on top as Pakistan reached 191/7 at stumps on day two of the second Test in Galle.

The Babar Azam-led unit, who won the first Test and lead the two-match series 1-0, still trail by 187 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan have five more Tests, three against England and two versus New Zealand, in the current WTC cycle. All the matches will be played in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will tour New Zealand, next year, for two Test for their final WTC commitment.