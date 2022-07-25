FC Barcelona want Frenkie de Jong to take massive pay cut

FC Barcelona have asked their star midfielder Frenkie de Jong to accept a massive pay cut.

According to AS, the Catalans want to cut the player’s salary by €4m net, which is more than a third of what his contract stipulates, to fit into the wage bill.

The report added that Barcelona Manager Xavi considers De Jong an important member of the side but he insisted that the player accepts the pay cut due to the club’s financial situation.

“He [Xavi] is aware that, in order to sign players, the club needs to get rid of some of the highest players in the current squad. One of those who will lead the ranking from this season is Frenkie de Jong, thanks to the bizarre salary increase that Bartomeu imposed during his presidency,” the report stated.

“The Dutchman will receive close to 30 million euros gross, an amount that the club considers totally disproportionate, especially when in his new salary scale, the limit is 20 million. Faced with such a situation, Xavi decided to take the bull by the horns and speak this week with the midfielder to make his intentions very clear,” it added.

The publication also claimed that the meeting between Xavi and De Jong ended in a satisfactory manner.

“According to locker room sources, Xavi and Frenkie left the meeting satisfied, so everything indicates that the Dutchman was receptive to making an economic effort to facilitate the registration of the new reinforcements,” the report added.

Frenkie left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 for an initial fee of €75m at a time when he was considered one of the brightest prospects in the world of football.

The 25-year-old has made 140 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 13 goals and 17 assists.