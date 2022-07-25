CJ Bandial, Justice Isa only surviving members of 2015 SC bench that interperted Article 63-A

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in 2015 had ruled that the party head has the final say over who the party would vote for in the assemblies, SAMAA TV’s Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azeem said on Monday.

While hearing a case about the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, then chief justice Azmat Saeed, had opined that the authority of the party head is in accordance with ground realities.

Eight judges of the SC’s 17 members, had signed on Justice Saeed’s observation. Incumbent Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was one of the eight.

The only judge to object to the chief justice’s opinion was Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The rest of the judges did not raise any objections.

While Justice Bandial penned an additional note, he did not mention anything about this issue.

Justice Saeed had maintained that it is very much possible that a political leader whose popularity is on the line as a result of such a vote may even not be in parliament.

Besides CJ Bandial and Justice Isa, all the other judges of that bench have since retired.

The question of whether it’s the party chief or the party’s parliamentary leader who gets to decide who the party votes for became pivotally important after PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s last-minute decision to ask his party MPAs not to vote for Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister Punjab resulted in Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari cancelling 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs. This ultimately resulted in Hamza Shahbaz again assuming the charge of Punjab CM.

Pervaiz Elahi has since challenged the deputy speaker’s ruling in the Supreme Court.