Punjab CM election: Supreme Court rejects govt petitions for formation of full court bench

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected multiple petitions from government on the formation of a full court bench on the issue of Punjab chief minister election and the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The court, however, has not given a final verdict on the PTI petition against Mazari’s ruling, SAMAA TV’s Zulqarnain Iqbal reported.

The court will meet on Tuesday to discuss the deputy speaker’s ruling, Iqbal said adding that the chapter on the formation of a full court bench has been closed now.

PTI’s Asad Umar and Farrukh Habib welcomed the short order issued by the court Monday evening at aroud 9pm.

On the other hand, the ruling has decided not to step back from its demand for the formation of a full court, SAMAA TV’s Usman Khan said.

As soon as the top court gave it decision, the ruling coalition held a meeting in the Prime Minister House and decided to press for the full court bench, he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other government leaders earlier warned that the government would boycott the SC proceedings if a full court bench is not formed.

The coalition parties Monday held a joint press conference to demand the formation of a full court.

The top court was originally hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against a ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, who, they claimed, had incorrectly interpreted Article 63-A of the Constitution when he rejected the votes cast by PML-Q MPAs in favor of Elahi.

However, political parties in the ruling coalition Monday filed petitions in the top court, requesting the court to form a full court bench on the issue.

During proceedings on Monday, the SC judges remarked that lawyers representing the government and allied parties should restrict their arguments to why the apex court should hold a full court hearing of the case.

They further questioned if the party chief is the one mandated under the law to direct party members to vote a certain way in the parliament.

PTI lawyers contended that there is no genuine reason for the top court to form a full court bench to hear the case.

At one point, Cheif Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading the three-member bench, said that formation of the full court was not possible until September.

During the proceedings, Barrister Ali Zafar - who’s representing Pervaiz Elahi - said that it is necessary to give the verdict of the verdict soon to bring this crisis to an end.

The appeals of the dissenting party members and review petitions should be heard separately, he said, as connecting these cases would only result in waste of time.

The court had given the verdict of the no-confidence motion in just four day, the counsel said.

He claimed that the government wants to retain Hamza as CM for as long as possible .

Zafar said that the Lahore High Court had rejected the petition to stop the by-elections.

By-elections have already been held on the seats of dissenting MPAs, the appeal in that case can not be heard with this one, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to deseat can not be heard with this case

Chief justice remarked that by not constituting full benches, the court was able to focus on other cases.

The last 15 requests for the formation of full bench were turned down, said Zafar.

In last 25 years, full court was formed only 3-4 cases, said Zafar asking if the court should listen to just one case by ignoring all the other cases.

Elahi’s lawyer said it is beyond comprehension for the former bar president to argue in the case.

The interpretation of article 63-A is very and there’s no space for the dictatorship of the party chief, the counsel argued.

Accepting the decision of the parliamentary leader is the true essence of the democracy, he added.

On this, the chief justice asked he should tell if the court should form a full bench of not. We are not hearing your case on merit yet, CJ Bandial told Zafar.

If we consider what deputy speaker did was wrong then what should be the correct course of action, the chief justice asked.

The lawyer representing Chaudhry Shujaar also requested the court to form the full bench.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a news conference outside the court noted that it was the prerogative of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to decide what strength of bench was qualified to hear a case.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly