Verdict deferred: SC asks counsels to argue on merit

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgement on petitions filed by the government and other coalition parties on forming a full court bench to review who under Article 63-A is empowered to direct lawmakers to vote in the house.

The top court was originally hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against a ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had incorrectly interpreted Article 63-A of the Constitution when he rejected the votes cast by PML-Q MPAs in favor of Elahi.

Earlier, during proceedings, the SC judges remarked that lawyers representing the government and allied parties should restrict their arguments to why the apex court should hold a full court hearing of the case.

They further questioned if the party chief is the one mandated under the law to direct party members to vote a certain way in the parliament.

PTI lawyers contended that there is no genuine reason for the top court to form a full court bench to hear the case.

During the proceedings, Barrister Ali Zafar - who’s representing Pervaiz Elahi - said that it is necessary to give the verdict of the verdict soon to bring this crisis to an end.

The appeals of the dissenting party members and review petitions should be heard separately, he said, as connecting these cases would only result in waste of time.

The court had given the verdict of the no-confidence motion in just four day, the counsel said.

He claimed that the government wants to retain Hamza as CM for as long as possible .

Zafar said that the Lahore High Court had rejected the petition to stop the by-elections.

By-elections have already been held on the seats of dissenting MPAs, the appeal in that case can not be heard with this one, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to deseat can not be heard with this case

Chief justice remarked that by not constituting full benches, the court was able to focus on other cases.

The last 15 requests for the formation of full bench were turned down, said Zafar.

In last 25 years, full court was formed only 3-4 cases, said Zafar asking if the court should listen to just one case by ignoring all the other cases.

Elahi’s lawyer said it is beyond comprehension for the former bar president to argue in the case.

The interpretation of article 63-A is very and there’s no space for the dictatorship of the party chief, the counsel argued.

Accepting the decision of the parliamentary leader is the true essence of the democracy, he added.

On this, the chief justice asked he should tell if the court should form a full bench of not. We are not hearing your case on merit yet, CJ Bandial told Zafar.

If we consider what deputy speaker did was wrong then what should be the correct course of action, the chief justice asked.

The lawyer representing Chaudhry Shujaar also requested the court to form the full bench.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a news conference outside the court noted that it was the prerogative of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to decide what strength of bench was qualified to hear a case.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly