Zaheer Abbas set to be discharged from London hospital soon

Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas is feeling a lot better and will be discharged from the hospital soon, according to his wife Samina Zaheer Abbas.

The right-hander was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Saint Mary’s Hospital in London on June 21 after he contracted Covid-19 and was critically ill.

Abbas’s wife revealed that her husband was facing a “life and death situation”.

The former cricketer contracted the virus while travelling to England from Dubai. He was also suffering from kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia in London.

Earlier in July, he was taken off ventilator support after his health condition improved.

“Zaheer Abbas has improved a lot. He is no more on oxygen support, his recovery has been well and he responded well to the treatment,” Samina told Geo News on Sunday.

“Prayers of fans and well-wishers have worked well and he has improved a lot. He will be out of the hospital soon, God willing,” she added.

Abbas is currently being treated at the Hammersmith Hospital in London for damaged kidneys after being discharged from Queen Mary’s Hospital.

The 74-year-old made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand. He accumulated 5062 runs in 72 Tests, while scoring 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

He also amassed 34,843 runs in 459 first-class matches which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties. He is the only Asia batter to score a century of first-class centuries.

The Sialkot-born was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 in recognition of his wonderful career.