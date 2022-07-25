Denis Urubko completes speed ascent of Gasherbrum II

The Russian-Polish mountaineer Denis Urubko has completed the speed ascent of Gasherbrum II.

He successfully climbed 8,035m-mountain for the fifth time on Sunday.

Urubko completed the challenging task in 15 hours and 20 minutes. He started his journey from the base camp at 3am on July 23.

Since there were no other mountaineers in the upper camps, Urubko climbed in pure alpine style. The following day, he descended to the base camp and reached it at 4am the next morning.

Despite climbing alone without bottled O2, Urubko still managed to recover after a short break.

It must be noted that this was Urubko’s 25th ascent of an 8,000m peak.

Earlier, he had also successfully climbed Broad Peak, on July 19, in 14 hours and 40 minutes from the base camp to the summit.

Urubko also holds the record for climbing all 14 eight-thousanders without the use of supplemental oxygen.

He also opened up about preferring Pakistan, as compared to Nepal, for mountaineering.

“Pakistan is a good place for ambitious mountain projects. The main reason is that there is not an aggressive attitude against mountaineers,” he told Explorers Web in an interview earlier this year.

“The army helicopter pilots are highly skilled and very familiar with mountaineering expeditions, as they have proven during many rescue operations. I remember the long-line evacuation of Tomaz Humar by Brigadier Rashid Ullah, and the help I received from General Khalil. The liaison officers are really efficient, too.

“The paperwork of organizing an expedition in Pakistan is also cheaper and easier than in Nepal. Plus, you will not have as many discussions and quarrels with the locals as with Sherpas. I have never had any issues with people in Pakistan, but many negative experiences in Nepal.”