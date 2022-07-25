PML-Q MPAs tell court they did not get any instruction from party head for Punjab CM polls

Moonis Elahi has said that none of PML-Q party MPAs got any instruction from the party head during the Punjab CM polls to not vote in Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s favor.

The PML-Q leader said this during a media briefing outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

He said the 10 party members, which include his neighbour the daughter of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, did not receive any verbal or written instruction from the party head to not cast vote in Elahi’s favor.

“They all are here with me today and they can vouch for it that they did not get any instruction from the party head,” Elahi added.

He stated that nine members have made the same statement in person before the apex court whereas Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi joined the session through video link to state the same.