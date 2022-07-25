Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig called up for football tryouts

Pakistan women cricketer Diana Baig has been called up for football tryouts ahead of the upcoming SAFF Women’s Championship in Nepal.

The defender’s name was included in the list of players selected by the Pakistan Football Federation on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has represented Pakistan at the international level in both football and cricket.

According to PFF, the best players selected by qualified coaches in the last edition of National Women’s Football Championship have been invited for the trials. It must be noted that Baig played for the Highlanders WFC during the tournament last year.

The right-arm pacer was part of Pakistan squad for the tri-series cricket tournament, which concluded yesterday, involving Australia and hosts Ireland.

Baig will now travel with women’s cricket team to Birmingham today to feature in the Commonwealth Games. They will face Barbados on July 29. Their next match will be against arch-rivals India on July 31. In their final group-stage match, they will lock horns with Australia on August 3. The knockout matches will take place on August 6 and 7.

Since the SAFF Women’s Championship is slated to take place from August 29 to September 10 in Kathmandu, Baig will have time to make herself available for the team if the PFF decides to make an exception.

The football tournament will also not clash with women’s cricket team’s schedule, since the latter’s next international commitment is the Asian Games, September 23 to October 8, in China.

The PFF have also said that international players and recommendations made by club coaches will also be included in the trials.

Trials will take place from July 24-28, 2022 in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. However, the trials in Karachi were postponed due to heavy rain with new dates set to be announced in due course.

This will be the first time in eight years that the Pakistan women’s team will participate in an international match. They last played during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which was hosted by Pakistan.