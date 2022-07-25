Rupee slides to closer to Rs230 mark for a US dollar

Intensifying political uncertainty and dwindling liquidity of foreign exchange reserves continued to exert pressure on the rupee which lost around Rs1.51 in value against the US dollar on Monday as it closed the day at Rs229.88.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that following trends in intraday trading and open markets, the rupee grew weaker by Rs1.51 or around 0.66% on Monday.

Earlier, as interbank trading resumed on Monday despite heavy rains in Karachi, the rupee felt the damp and fell against the US dollar to its lowest-ever of Rs230.

Last week, State Bank of Pakistan data showed that the interbank had closed at Rs228.37 in a week when the rupee had lost a whopping Rs13.17 in value.

By comparison in the previous week, the rupee had lost just Rs0.85.