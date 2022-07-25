Pakistan condemns Indian defence minister’s distortion of facts, unwarranted comments

The Foreign Office of Pakistan Monday condemned the “unwarranted comments” made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

As quoted by the Indian media, Singh said that the 1971 war was a reminder that India’s partition on religious lines was a historic mistake and that Pakistan has ever since continued to engage in a proxy-war against India.

The Indian minister also alleged that “Pakistan wants to break India by promoting terrorism and other anti-India activities. Indian forces foiled its plans in 1971 and now work is going on to eliminate roots of terrorism by our brave forces. We have won in the direct war, and will achieve victory in the proxy war as well.”

Responding to Singh’s statement, the foreign office issued a statement completely rejecting his allegations.

Pakistan “condemns the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian defence minister,” statement reads.

“The minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, leveled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.”

It further said that the provocative statements by the Indian politicians can not alter the reality of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The foreign office in its statement said that though Pakistan is a proponent of regional peace but it shouldn’t be taken as a sign of weakness as it us “fully capable of thwarting any aggressive designs.”