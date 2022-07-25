Shan Masood likely to make long-awaited ODI return

Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood, who is in red-hot form, is likely to make his long-awaited ODI return against the Netherlands.

The left-hander has featured in five ODIs for Pakistan – all against Australia, where he scored 111 runs.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the squad of the limited-overs series against the Netherlands will be announced this week.

Rotterdam will host the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on August 16, 18 and 21.

A short training camp for the series will be held before the departure to Rotterdam on August 11 or 12. However, the location of the camp hasn’t been decided yet.

The decision to include Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was injured during the first Test against Sri Lanka, will be made after the approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board medical panel and the opinion of the team management.

The selection committee has started consultation to finalize the names of the players. Only one or two changes are expected in the team from the ODI series against West Indies

The name of Shaun Masood is being considered, while, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could replace leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood.

Young wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris is likely to be retained despite his poor outing against West Indies.