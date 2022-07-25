Karachi monsoon updates: Heavy rains bring city to standstill

Parts of Karachi remain inundated as heavy monsoon rains continue for the second consecutive day. Weather experts forecast that Karachi and adjoining areas, including coastal areas of Balochistan, are likely to continue receiving heavy rains on Monday.

A satellite image released by Pakistan Meteorological Department shows rings of clouds merging on Southeast of Karachi.

This could cause further heavy rains in the city, said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

By mid-day and evening, the intensity of the rains are likely to subside, he said.

An alert released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that the low-pressure area causing strong monsoon currents, still persists over central and western Sindh which has caused widespread, extremely heavy rainfall across Sindh.

However, it added that the system is now likely to move towards the coastal areas of Balochistan.

This will cause rain and thunderstorms with a few heavy falls in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando M Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts apart from Karachi division till tomorrow and even day after, Wednesday.

District South most affected

City’s District South is one of the worst hit areas as it received most rain in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics shared by Pakistan Metrological Department, Saddar area of South District received 217mm rainfall in the last 24 hours - highest in the city - followed by PAF Masroor Base 204mm and Kemari 188.5mm.

The fourth highest amount of rainfall, 126mm, was recorded in DHA phase 2.

The heavy monsoon rains have resulted in inundated roads, making it difficult if not impossible for people to commute.

MA Jinnah Road - one of the main arteries of the port city - is knee deep in water near Light House market rendering it near impossible for shopkeepers to open their businesses while motorists were stuck.

There’s stagnant water in the premises of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s head office.

Shahrah-e-Liaquat is also inundated.

SHC remains open

Despite the request by the Sindh Bar Association to close the Sindh High Court for the day due to heavy rains in the city, the court remained open.

The SHC Registrar said that the court is open for business as usual.

There’s knee-deep water in the court’s premises, making it difficult for the people and lawyers coming to court for the hearing of their cases.

Water outside Jinnah Hospital cleared

Sindh chief secretary has said that the District South is the most affected.

He said that water accumulated outside Jinnah Hospital has been cleared while the authorities are working to clear National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases .

Man killed in Orangi Town

A man was killed after a boulder fell on his house in Orangi Town’s Qasba Colony.

The incident took place last night