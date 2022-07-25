Govt files request in SC to form full court bench to hear CM election case

The federal government on Monday morning filed a request in the Supreme Court, asking for a full court bench to hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf petition on interpertation of Article 63-A, demanding that justice should be seen to be done.**

The coalition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also filed pleas in the court to be made a party to the case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition late last week challenging a ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dos Muhammad Mazari in which he had rejected votes cast by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the Punjab Chief Minister run-off elections.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court had heard the petition and issued an interim order, relegating Hamza Shahbaz to the stature of “Trustee Chief Minister” while it decided to conduct further proceedings today.

With all coalition parties demanding that a full court bench hear the case of interperting Article 63-A, the government and ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a formal request in the apex court today.

Justice needs to be seen to be done: Saad Rafique

Federal Railways and Aviation Minister Saad Rafique on Monday morning spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court as the government filed a request with the court for the full court bench to hear the case.

“We have requested to form a full court bench and to hear our side, listen to all the parties and then decide,” he said, adding, “there is nothing malicious in that.”

He said that It is an important day, and expressed the hope that the SC will take notice of the entire situation.

“When all bar council presidents are saying it, retired judges are saying it, all parties are demanding it, civil society is demanding it,” he said, hoping that the court listens to their plea.

“The Punjab chief minister case, the Article 63-A review petition of Supreme Court Bar Association, they are attached to several things, it should not be heard in isolation,” he contended.

“There should be one decision on this and it should be one where everyone is satisfied,” he said.

The minister clarified that the decision of this bench was equally binding on all of them.

“It is not possible that even a single judge’s order is not implemented,” he said, adding that it should be a decision that people say that justice has been done.“

Earlier, he decried the money laundering allegations levelled against him, his party and the party’s senior leaders, demanding that evidence should be presented proving that they had stolen the wealth of the nation.

He also decried the efforts of some to engineer the power corridors in the country as he reiterated his party’s determination to adhere to the Constitution and rule of law.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Rafique said that for five years he and others in his party have been facing charges of money laundering and of looting the wealth of the nation.

“They (those who have filed the cases) come here, get a new date for a court hearing and go away,” Rafique lamented.

“They accuse us of looting billions of the nation’s wealth, but what did we steal?” he asked.

“Where is the evidence of the money we looted?”

Similarly, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and our party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were accused of money laundering,“ he continued, adding that they invested in the country and created development projects worth billions but there was no charge sheet of the projects or that money was stolen from the projects.

Instead, Rafique complained that their character was assassinated and they were subject to a smear campaign with trends engineered on social media through hired Youtubers and Tiktokers.

“Where is Imran Khan getting the money to bankroll this smear machine,” he asked.

Pointing towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and it’s chief Imran Khan without naming them, Rafique said that a man was “planted” in which a lot was vested, from inside the country and outside the country.

“He was created as a third force in the country. It is a separate matter that the project failed.”

“If you do something based on ill intent, it will fail,” he continued.

There are some who are still not satisfied and they are still present, he said cryptically.

“They launched the project in 2011, sponsored those who had staged the 2014 months-long protest,” the federal minister said, adding, “they still believe that they can engineer a change in the government.”

“Is this service to the nation?”

Those who seek democracy, rule of law are charged in fake cases, he lamented.

Calling Imran Khan a fraud, Rafique labelled him as the Hassan Bin Sabah of modern times.

“You (Imran Khan) ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for nine years and in four years in the center you destroyed the economy,” he said, adding, “You made shameful agreements with the IMF.”

These are sovereign agreements, Rafique explained, noting that subsequent governments cannot undo them because then no global entity will then enter into an agreement with the country.

“Implementing those agreements has brought us to this point that in the past four years the economy is teetering on the brink,” he said.

He continued to attack Imran, stating that the former prime minister allegedly emptied the nation’s coffers. “You had appointed your cronies.”

There are several cases against you, Tosha Khana case, BRT Peshawar case, Malam Jabba case, Rawalpindi Ring Road case, you took money for making appointments and transfers and postings, the minister accused.

The minister also took exception to Imran’s attacks on the military and neutrality of state institutions.

“He targets the army. He taunts them for being neutral,” the minister lamented.

“Being neutral is good, that is their constitutionally defined role. Army and judges should be neutral,” he stated, adding that Imran abuses them for being neutral and invites them to intervene in national politics.

“When he gives this invitation, he repeatedly attracts Article 6 through his actions, he repeatedly violates the Constitution, do people not see that,” he asked rhetorically.