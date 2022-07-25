Covid updates: Pakistan reports two more deaths as positivity rate touches 3%

Pakistan’s positivity ratio touches 3 per cent on Sunday as country reported 582 new coronavirus cases, the National Institute of Health (NIH) reported Monday.

According to the data shared by the NIH, as many as 19,389 diagnostic tests for coronavirus were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 582 were found to be positive for novel coronavirus taking the positivity ratio to 3%.

In the last 24 hours, two people also died died of complications due to the coronavirus while 178 Covid-19 patients are in critical care units of different hospitals.

NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Friday guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.

The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.