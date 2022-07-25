Heavy rains in Karachi, govt requests SC to form full bench on Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling, second day of Galle test

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, July 25, 2022:

Rains continue to lash Karachi, many parts of which remain flooded. The federal and provincial governments have announced a public holiday with private businesses advised to stay closed.

Heavy rains and floods also hit other parts of the country.

The government is likely to formally approach the Supreme Court, requests it to form a full bench to hear a petition filed by the opposition challenging Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to reject 10 votes cast by PML-Q in last week’s Punjab chief minister elections.

A contempt of court petition has been moved in the Supreme Court Lahore registry against the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab governor for appointing ministers.

Sri Lanka resumes their innings on the second day of the second test in Galle against Pakistan.