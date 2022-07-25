Sri Lanka on track for big lead against Pakistan

Sri Lanka were on top as Pakistan reached 191/7 at stumps on day two of the second Test in Galle.

The Babar Azam-led unit, who won the first Test and lead the two-match series 1-0, still trail by 187 runs in the first innings.

In the final session, Pakistan lost Fawad Alam, 24 off 69, and Mohammad Nawaz, 12 off 37, which left the visitors in trouble at 145/6.

At this stage, Salman Ali Agha and Yasir Shah stitched a crucial partnership of 46 runs to help Pakistan avoid follow-on.

However, Prabath Jayasuriya bagged the important wicket of Salman on the stroke of stumps to put Sri Lanka in the driving seat. The right-hander scored 62 runs in 126 balls, with the help of four fours and a six.

Yasir Shah was unbeaten on 13 at the close of play.

Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming three wickets for 42 runs in 18 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s spinners struck three times in the second session on day two against Pakistan, including taking the scalp of skipper Babar Azam, to leave the tourists reeling on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bowled Azam for 16 on a turning delivery that got the edge of the dangerman’s bat to crash onto the stumps.

Imam-ul-Haq attempted to rebuild the innings with Mohammad Rizwan but Dhananjaya de Silva broke through with his off-spin to send back Imam on 32.

De Silva is standing in as captain in place of Dimuth Karunaratne, who did not take the field in the Pakistan innings because of back pain.

Rizwan hit a few boundaries to counterattack but Ramesh Mendis trapped him lbw for 24 and a review did not help the wicketkeeper-batsman, with replays showing the ball would have hit leg stump.

Pakistan had lost opening batsman and first-match hero Abdullah Shafique for a duck before lunch when he inside-edged a delivery from Asitha Fernando onto his stumps.

Sri Lanka had resumed the day on 315-6 in former captain Angelo Mathews’ landmark 100th Test, with overnight batsman Niroshan Dickwella making 51 and a useful cameo of 35 by number nine Ramesh.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed three wickets each to end Sri Lanka’s innings in the first session.