Lance Naik embraces martyrdom in DI Khan: ISPR

A Lance Naik of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, the military media wing said.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in the general area of Draban, Dera Ismail Khan district.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman, 31, resident of Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

The statement added that the search operation in the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.