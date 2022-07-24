Punjab cabinet takes oath despite Hamza still ‘on thin ice’ as CM

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Sunday administered the oath to the 63-member Punjab cabinet following the victory of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off chief minister election which became controversial as it happened, and the matter landed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Despite that Hamza Shahbaz was relegated to a ‘trustee’ chief minister by the Supreme Court till the final verdict of the case on the same day he took his oath, his cabinet has also sworn-in.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House in Lahore on Sunday evening.

The cabinet has 63 members all together with 41 ministers, 12 political advisers, five advisers and special assistants each.

PML-N has the highest share in the cabinet while three members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are also part of it.