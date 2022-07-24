Govt starts strict screening at borders amid monkeypox outbreak fears

The federal health ministry has beefed up screening at the borders across the country to prevent the spread of the monkeypox locally which has so far affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries.

The ministry’s spokesperson said the step has been taken after World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. However, he confirmed that no case of the contagious disease has been reported so far in Pakistan.

In the wake of this, the border health services has modified surveillance of those entering the country on the directive of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The minister said that they have developed a strong system for screening passengers - on scientific basis - arriving in Pakistan especially from Africa.

The health minister has also directed the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to ensure monitoring of monkeypox disease along with Covid-19. He urged the federal and provincial governments to work in liaison to prevent the spread of the disease.

The minister said that the government is also ensuring implementation of guidelines by WHO to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

All related institutions are in coordination while the government is guaranteeing all necessary measures to sensitize the people about the disease, he added.

Patel said the government is also taking concrete steps to enhance the abilities of the healthcare workers.