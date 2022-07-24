Fawad accuses PML-N of planning attack on Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the issue of the deputy speaker’s ruling resulting in the rejection of 10 votes of PML-Q had nothing to do with interpretation of Article 63(A) but the Supreme Court has just asked the deputy speaker to pinpoint the reference he took from the verdict to give such decision.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he blamed PML-N for once again acting like the Sicilian mafia and hurling threats to the judiciary.

Fawad said the judges of the Supreme Court are being targeted on social media and alleged PML-N of planning to launch an attack on the top court in tomorrow’s hearing.

Some 11,000 tweets against the apex court’s judges were done from 529 different accounts, he added.

PTI leader said that Hamza Shahbaz is no more an elected chief minister and termed the oath-taking of the cabinet a violation of the court order.

He once again emphasized the reconstitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through dialogue as he reiterated the demand for fresh elections in the country.

Fawad also warned JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to refrain from using threatening language.