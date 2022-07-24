Who is Ghislaine Maxwell linked with Imran Khan?

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was a mainstay of most high-society soirees from Los Angeles to Monaco, always an arm’s length away from convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

But as she stands convicted, and sentenced to 20 years over sex trafficking charges, her links with some high-society personalities in Pakistan have begun to do the rounds again. The most prominent of these links are with former prime minister Imran Khan.

On Sunday, Federal Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Marri once again brought up alleged ties between the two and sought an explanation from the former premier over their ties, if any.

Who is Maxwell?

Maxwell was born to Robert and Elisabeth ‘Betty’ Maxwell in 1961. Robert was a publishing tycoon in the UK.

As became a theme for his family, Robert was not always Robert. He was born Jan Ludvik Hoch, a Yiddish-speaking Ukrainian who had escaped the Holocaust to the British Isles where he fought the Nazis.

His rags-to-riches story jumped onto the wealth train after he bought rights to German scientific journals. It spawned a publishing empire that grew to include some of Britain’s biggest and most profitable tabloids such as the Daily Mirror, New York Daily News and publisher Macmillan. He also reinvented himself as Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine was the youngest of Robert’s nine children. Archival images show her dressed in a party dress navigating lavish parties at her father’s 51-room mansion at Headington Hill Hall, which used to be attended by politicians, business leaders and newspaper editors.

A favorite of her parents, particularly her father who did not spare her from his temper, she was “spoiled”, noted her mother in her memoir.

Maxwell would go on to study at Oxford where she rubbed shoulders with British royalty, including Prince Andrew.

She went on to graduate and work for her father, helping him expand his publishing empire to the US together with fellow publisher Rupert Murdoch.

Association with Epstein

It is not known exactly when the two became associated, but at her father’s funeral in the early 1990s, Maxwell was photographed next to him.

Her brother, Ian, said that Maxwell and Epstein’s relationship developed when the former stayed on in the US after her father’s troubles caught up with the family and their business in the UK.

She then moored herself in the US, getting a five-storey mansion on the Upper East Side in Manhattan where she continued her father’s tradition of throwing lavish parties. She became a regular socialite and was pictured with Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and even Pope John Paul II.

It later emerged that that property was funded by Epstein.

In court testimony, Maxwell said that she initially had a romantic relationship with Epstein but then later became his employee, managing staff at his various properties throughout the world.

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in this undated photo with her long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein. PHOTO: AFP

However, it would later emerge that her tasks included helping groom and trafficking girls for Epstein’s paedophile ring.

In 2005, Epstein pleaded guilty to a charge of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and served 13 months in jail.

It opened Pandora’s box where Epstein and Maxwell were accused by several women of grooming, trafficking and sexual abuse.

Epstein was ultimately charged in 2019, but he killed himself in jail before he could face trial. Maxwell was convicted in June 2022.

Imran and Maxwell

Around the time of her conviction, archival pictures emerged which showed Imran hobnobbing with Maxwell.

The image, taken by Alan Davidson, is from a party at the Savoy Hotel in London in 1990. Greek journalist Taki Theodoracopulos can also be seen in the background.

There were at least three images of Imran with Maxwell published.

There were other pictures of Imran from the event as well, showing him speaking with Natasha Grenfell - who was also listed in Epstein’s black book.

There are no other recorded instances that have surfaced at this point to show if Maxwell and Imran’s paths may have crossed again.

Where is Maxwell now?

The 60-year-old Maxwell is currently in a US jail after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a New York judge in late June for helping the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

The term, handed down in the Manhattan federal court, means the 60-year-old former socialite will spend much of the rest of her life in jail.

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell (C) entering court followed by 2 US Marshalls, for her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in New York City, on December 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors.

Her lawyers had argued for leniency, citing a traumatic childhood and claiming that Maxwell was being unfairly punished because Epstein escaped trial.

They had asked for a maximum of five years while prosecutors had called for between 30 and 55 years in jail.

In the end, judge Alison Nathan went with 20, the amount of time recommended by the US probation office.

During Maxwell’s high-profile trial in late 2021, prosecutors successfully proved that she was “the key” to Epstein’s scheme of enticing young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Two of Epstein’s victims, identified as “Jane” and “Carolyn,” testified that they were as young as 14 when Maxwell began grooming them.