National Covid-19 positivity ratio shrinks as Lahore sees spike in cases

The national novel coronavirus (Covid-19) positivity ratio dropped to 2.74% on Sunday with some 532 new infections confirmed. There were also three deaths reported due to the virus.

In its daily situation report issued on Sunday, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NCOC) at the National Ministry of the National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (MNHSRC), the bulletin stated that as many as 19,402 tests for the pandemic virus were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The testing included both, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests - 16,944 tests, and rapid antigen tests - 2,458 tests.

The most tests were conducted in Sindh - 9,122 tests, and Punjab 5,116 tests. It was followed by Islamabad with 1,104 tests and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 1,009 tests.

Of these, 532 individuals were confirmed to have been infected by the virus. The most cases were confirmed in Punjab with 199 cases. It was followed by Punjab with 198 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 61 and Islamabad with 47 cases.

At least three fatalities due to the virus also took place in the 24-hour reporting period, including one in Swabi and two in Karachi.

City-wise, Lahore had the highest positivity ratio at 7.47%. There were 2,208 tests conducted in Lahore, of which 165 tests returned positive.

Faisalabad had the second highest positivity ratio in the country with 6.86% of 102 tests returning positive.

It was followed by Swabi which had a positivity ratio of 6.38%.

The positivity ratio in Karachi was as low as 1.94%. Karachi still had the most tests conducted with 7,923 tests conducted of which 154 tested positive.