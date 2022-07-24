Ruling coalition to seek formation of full court bench: Law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the coalition parties have decided to file a petition requesting the Supreme Court to form a full court bench in the Punjab deputy speaker’s ruling case.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside Punjab government spokesperson Ataullah Tarar, the law minister explained how Hamza Shahbaz became the chief minister after receiving the majority number of votes.

Lamenting over PTI and PML-Q supporters scaling the walls of the top court’s Lahore registry, Tarar questioned why no action was taken against those people?

The federal minister highlighted how the court staff and registrar came to court at night and waited for Punjab Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s petition. “Court was opened at 1am for them.”

He went on to say that five former Supreme Court Bar Association presidents have also urged the SC to form a full court bench. “Even Hamza’s lawyers are calling for a full court bench.”

Tarar clarified that they have every right to voice their concerns according to the law and Constitution.

“We have always respected and appeared before the courts,” he said, adding that the court must clarify what powers does a trustee chief minister has.

The law minister also rejected the baseless claims against PML-N for bashing state institutions.

“Everyone including the civil society is demanding a full court bench,” he said. “There is no harm in forming a full court bench.”

Minister Tarar concluded that the deputy speaker passed the ruling after he received a phone from the party head and his ruling is according to the law and Constitution.

“There is no other way out of this except forming a full court bench to hear the case.”

Meanwhile, the top leadership of the parties in the ruling coalition has decided to hold a joint press conference Monday morning and arrive at the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, SAMAA TV reported.

Besides PML-N, PPP and JUIF, junior coalition partners MQM, ANP, BNP, and BAP will also file petitions seeking the formation of the full bench, it said.

The apex court is expected to resume hearing on the petition filed by the PTI against Mazari’s ruling at around 10am Monday morning.