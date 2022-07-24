Saeed Khan replaces Asif Bajwa as interim PHF Secretary General

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed former player Saeed Khan as the interim general secretary.

According to sources, Khan will replace Asif Bajwa, who had tendered his resignation few days back, in the role.

However, Bajwa has stated that Khan’s appointment is unconstitutional since the latter is not part of the executive committee and PHF congress.

Khan will manage PHF affairs till the elections, which should take place before August 21 according to a notification issued by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

On July 21, PSB had formed a four-member committee to conduct the PHF elections within 30 days. The committee includes former PHF President Brig. (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Olympians Nasir Ali and Rehan Butt and PSB’s representative Arshad Mahmood.

Earlier, the PSB denotified PHF’s Khokhar-led set-up over election delay on July 7.

“The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on 14-5-22 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite lapse of more than two which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005,” the PSB said in a notification.

The notification added that President Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and Treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq no longer hold the PHF office.