Will Real Madrid sign more players in the summer transfer window?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update about the Los Blancos’ squad for the upcoming season.

According to Diario AS, Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid don’t have plans about signing more players this season.

“The squad is closed and it is better than last year. Two new ones [Rudiger and Tchouameni] have come in and they are going to add a lot. There are 27 players, it’s a lot and coaching them is not easy, but the ones I have are intelligent and they understand the difficulty I have,” said Ancelotti.

However, there are still question marks over the future of midfielder Dani Ceballos and winger Marco Asensio.

“You have to ask Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio if it’s better for them to leave… and ask the club if they will be offered a new contract,” he said.

Real Madrid missed star striker Karim Benzema, who joined the squad late, as they lost, 1-0, a pre-season El Clasico against FC Barcelona in Las Vegas on Saturday.

However, Ancelotti has confirmed that Benzema will play 45 minutes against Club America on Wednesday.

“Benzema is the best player in the world, you can say that when he doesn’t play, we miss something,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Real Madrid are the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League champions.