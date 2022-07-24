Govt declares holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad as rain wreaks havoc

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on Monday, July 25 in Karachi and Hyderabad division after heavy showers in Karachi lashed the city on Sunday, inundating the low-lying area and affecting vehicular traffic on roads, especially on the causeway connecting Landhi and Korangi with the rest of the city.

Hyderabad and other nearby cities also received heavy rains under the third monsoon spell.

Shortly before Sharjeel Memon made the announcement, the University of Karachi postponed exams scheduled for Monday.

Referring to heavy rains, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced a public holiday and requested the private sector to also close their offices on Monday.

“Since 5 am morning heavy rain is continue in karachi and hyderabad division. Government of Sindh declares tomorrow as public holiday in karachi and hyderabad division. Private sector is also requested to close their offices tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the rain spell was to last for at least three days with its intensity most likely to increase by Sunday evening.

“The current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he said. “Intermittent showers will continue till 12pm tomorrow.”

Sarfaraz went on to add that the heavy rainfall may cause inundation, flooding, and water logging in low-lying areas.

He maintained that Karachi is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the current spell.

Most parts of the port city began receiving heavy rainfall around 10am. Clifton, Defence, Malir, areas around the airport, University Road, Sohrab Goth and Gulberg received the most rainfall so far.

“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, DG Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday (today) and Monday (tomorrow),” the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Roads inundated in Karachi

The road along Malir Nadi (river) was flooded, and the motorists experienced difficulties in movement.

Similar scenes were witnessed on the road leading to Korangi from Qayyumabad Chowrangi and various roads and streets in Surjani Town were also flooded.

Water also accumulated on the road leading from the motorway M9 (also known as the Super Highway) to Ayub Goth and Lasi Goth, causing trouble to motorists. Several cars and motorcycles broke down in the water.

Low-lying areas in Gabol Goth and Allah Baksh Goth have already been inundated and more rain could aggravate the situation, SAMAA TV reported.

In different phases of DHA, roads have submerged. After Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the area, authorities rushed in to clear the water and de-watering pumps were installed.

In the city’s commercial area, while the authorities cleared the I.I. Chundrigar road, the M. A. Jinnah road running parallel to it was still inundated Sunday evening, disrupting traffic flow.

Rains trigger flash floods, landslides

Heavy falls during the third monsoon spell were also witnessed in different parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Not just low-lying areas but streets and roads were also inundated due to choked drains. Several areas in Punjab and Sindh faced disruption in power supply.

Many villages in Rajanpur in Punjab were flooded as flood walls were broken due to water pressure.

The highest rainfall recorded till the time of filing this report was in Quadiabad, 86.5mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 62mm.

Some 54.5mm rain was recorded in PAF Masrur Base and slightly behind was Keamari with 54mm. Orangi Town has so far received 49.7mm rain.

Several houses in Chitral in KP were damaged and livestock were washed away in flash floods.

The Chitral-Mastuj Road was blocked for vehicular traffic movement due to landslides while Karakoram Highway was also shut down.

A car got stuck in a flash flood in Umqazai area of Loralai in Balochistan. A local, in a heroic effort, risked his own life and rescued four stuck motorists.