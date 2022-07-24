Govt declares holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad as rain wreaks havoc

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday for Monday, July 25 in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions after heavy showers in Karachi lashed the city on Sunday, inundating the DHA and several low-lying areas and affecting vehicular traffic on several roads.

Hyderabad and other nearby cities also received heavy rains under the third monsoon spell.

At least two people were electrocuted to death in Karachi.

Shortly before Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced the public holiday, the University of Karachi postponed exams scheduled for Monday. Later, the NED University of Engineering and Technology and Jinnah Sindh Medical University also announced postponement of their exams.

Referring to heavy rains, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced a public holiday and requested the private sector to also close their offices on Monday.

“Since 5 am morning heavy rain is continue in karachi and hyderabad division. Government of Sindh declares tomorrow as public holiday in karachi and hyderabad division. Private sector is also requested to close their offices tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the rain spell was to last for at least three days with its intensity most likely to increase by Sunday evening.

“The current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he said. “Intermittent showers will continue till 12pm tomorrow.”

Sarfaraz went on to add that the heavy rainfall may cause inundation, flooding, and water logging in low-lying areas.

He maintained that Karachi is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the current spell.

Most parts of the port city began receiving heavy rainfall around 10am. Clifton, Defence, Malir, areas around the airport, University Road, Sohrab Goth and Gulberg received the most rainfall so far.

“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, DG Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday (today) and Monday (tomorrow),” the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a statement.

DHA drowns again as multiple roads inundated in Karachi

The road along Malir Nadi (river) was flooded, and the motorists experienced difficulties in movement.

Similar scenes were witnessed on the road leading to Korangi from Qayyumabad Chowrangi and various roads and streets in Surjani Town were also flooded.

Water also accumulated on the road leading from the motorway M9 (also known as the Super Highway) to Ayub Goth and Lasi Goth, causing trouble to motorists. Several cars and motorcycles broke down in the water.

Low-lying areas in Gabol Goth and Allah Baksh Goth have already been inundated and more rain could aggravate the situation, SAMAA TV reported.

The DHA once again dronwed in the rain water, with water accumulating not only on the road but also entering houses.

After Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the area, authorities rushed in to clear the water, and de-watering pumps were installed.

The Khada Market and adjoining areas were under knee-deep water.

SAMAA TV’s Salman Ahmed found Sharjeel Inam Memon supervising drainage activities at DHA Street 26.

Memon said the Sindh government officials were working with the the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) to clear the water.

In the city’s business center, while the authorities cleared the I.I. Chundrigar road, the M. A. Jinnah road running parallel to it was still inundated Sunday evening, disrupting traffic flow.

The Nagan Chowarngi, which turns into a river with almost every heavy shower, was flooded once again while the storm drain in Shadman overflowed.

Up to 95mm of downpour in 24 hours

Data released by the Met Office Sunday evening showed that the city received up to 95 millimeters of rain in different areas in 24 hours.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Qauidabad while the DHA received 70mm of rain.

The Saddar areas was also battered by 62mm of downpour in the past 24 hours.

Area Rain in 24 hours (mm) AIRPOPRT OLD AREA 33 JINNAH TERMINAL 32 P.A.F FAISAL BASE (Shara-e-Faisal) 51 P.A.F MASROOR BASE (Karachi West) 77 MET OFFICE UNIVERSITY ROAD 36.8 NAZIMABAD 50 NORTH KARACHI 60 ORANGI TOWN 57.5 DHA (PHASE II) 70.5 QUAIDABAD 95.9 SAADI TOWN 39.6 GULSHAN-E-HADEED 78 KEAMARI 79 GULSHAN-E-MAYMAR 36.9 GADAP TOWN 49.6 KORANGI 44.4 SADDAR (DC SOUTH) 62

Two die in Karachi

Rain-related mishaps in Karachi killed two people and left another four wounded.

A man identified as Zia was electrocuted to death in Liaquatabad 5 while a 30-year-old man was electrocuted in Taiser Town’s Taj Goth.

In Baldia Town’s Daud Goth, four people were injured after roof of a house collapsed.

Administrator Wahab visits city

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city late night including those in South district of the metropolis.

On public complaints, he also visited Mehran Underpass where he was briefed that it was closed for traffic as a preemptive measure and will be reopened soon.

The administrator said the civic teams were working in different areas. He added that the water was standing in low-lying areas while the efforts for draining it out were underway.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s famous food street, Burns Road, was flooded, and the water entered shops on either side of the road.

Shahrah-e-Liaquat also presented a similar picture and the citizens were perturbed as no civic team was working to clear the road.

Rains trigger flash floods, landslides

Heavy falls during the third monsoon spell were also witnessed in different parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Not just low-lying areas but streets and roads were also inundated due to choked drains. Several areas in Punjab and Sindh faced disruption in power supply.

Many villages in Rajanpur in Punjab were flooded as flood walls were broken due to water pressure.

The highest rainfall recorded till the time of filing this report was in Quadiabad, 86.5mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 62mm.

Some 54.5mm rain was recorded in PAF Masrur Base and slightly behind was Keamari with 54mm. Orangi Town has so far received 49.7mm rain.

Several houses in Chitral in KP were damaged and livestock were washed away in flash floods.

The Chitral-Mastuj Road was blocked for vehicular traffic movement due to landslides while Karakoram Highway was also shut down.

A car got stuck in a flash flood in Umqazai area of Loralai in Balochistan. A local, in a heroic effort, risked his own life and rescued four stuck motorists.

KE says 170 feeders tripped

During the current spell, the maximum number of feeders affected due to rain were approximately 170 of more than 1900 feeders within KE’s network, the majority of which were temporarily powered down out of an abundance of caution in areas where prevalence of kundas or standing rain water could pose a safety hazard, KE said in a statement.

It said that in an incident reported from Lee Market area, K-Electric clarified that the said unfortunate incident took place inside the house.

The statement added that in another incident reported from Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 19, initial investigations found that a pole caught fire reportedly due to a leakage in a SSGC gas pipeline.