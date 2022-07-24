PM Shehbaz wishes US president speedy recovery from Covid

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has wished US President Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, the premier said “I wish H.E. President Biden speedy and complete recovery from corona.”

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week his administration announced, saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would carry out his full duties while isolating at the White House.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

Biden is reported to be in good general health, but his age will heighten concern over the impact of Covid.