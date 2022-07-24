LISTEN: Billie Eilish’s latest tracks ‘mean so much’ to her

Less than a year after her hit album Happier Than Ever hit the airwaves, seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish has proven that music is what really drives her and nothing can stop her.

The singer announced two new songs, ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’, in an Instagram post earlier in the week.

Guitar Songs

Both songs carry the hallmarks of Billie and musician brother Finneas Baird O’Connell’s earliest music which has come to define them and were dubbed “Guitar Songs” by Billie.

“I am so happy for them to be yours,” she said in the Instagram post.

She later explained the stories behind each of the songs.

Frustrations at releasing music

While Billie has opted to do a lot of collaborations in recent months, Billie opened up about the frustration of creating and then releasing music at this stage of her career.

Talking with Zane Low on Apple Music 1, she said, “When you get bigger, every drop is this big deal.”

Walking through the process of creating and releasing music when you are one of the most sought-after artists in the world, Billie explained that there is a long process between submitting a song to its release.

“You got to send it in five months before you want it to come out,” she said, adding that artists have to get their song “finals ready, and you have to set a date, and you have to shoot the video, and you have to do the press for it … and this and that.”

“Which is all fine, but it’s been so long since I’ve had music that we make and then it’s out.”

The 30th

‘The 30th’, she said, refers to something that had happened on November 30.

Billie only explained that the incident was “the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience.”

However, she did not give a year for the date, leaving many wondering when and what had happened.

TV

On ‘TV’, she pointed out that the song is a departure from her usual tropes and delves more into current affairs and politics.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” Billie sings in the song.

The singer-songwriter explained that that line was written just a few weeks before the US Supreme Court overturned the “Roe v. Wade” verdict and effectively ended the option of abortion for pregnant women in the United States.

The line, Billie explained, was a “placeholder of doom.”

