Marri requests SC to form larger bench in Mazari’s ruling case

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Marri has requested the Supreme Court to form a larger bench to hear the case pertaining to Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab chief minister’s election on July 17.

Addressing the media in Lahore, the PPP leader maintained that a full bench of top court judges will be able to shed more wisdom on the matter than only three judges whose opinion might differ from each other and prolong the political crisis.

“The previous interpretation of Article 63 A had made everything clear but still matters are being dragged.”

She raised questions over former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged ties with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is a 60-year-old British Socialite who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of five charges including sex trafficking a minor, for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Marri alleged that Imran and Maxwell were friends in the past. She fell short of saying that pictures of both are still available on internet.

The PPP leader warned the PTI chairman that coalition government parties can also stoop down to his level when it comes to verbal altercations.

“This man has destroyed the political culture of the country,” Marri concluded. “We will respond to the PTI chairman in his language now.”