Punjab CM vote ruling: PDM chief warns intervention will not be tolerated

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says all coalition parties are demanding the full bench of SC hear case on Mazari's ruling
Samaa Web Desk Jul 24, 2022
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned that ‘neither soft nor hard’ forms of intervention in the democratic process will be tolerated or allowed.

Addressing the media on July 23, the JUI-F chief had maintained that all the coalition parties of the incumbent government were demanding that the full bench of the Supreme Court hear the case pertaining to Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during the chief minister’s election.

“The sanctity of the court is dying,” he said. “If there is any rumor about any judge siding with a political part then he should not be made part of the bench.”

Fazlur Rehman highlighted how rules for former prime minister Imran Khan were different than the rules for PML-Q founder Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and “trustee” Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

