PML-N, PTI berate each other for targeting institutions

PML-N leader Pervez Rasheed has posted a video to social media showing PTI workers scaling the wall of the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, while PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that PML-N is targeting the judiciary and will soon be attacking the army.

The latest statements come as both parties seek a decision from the Supreme Court (SC) in their fear over the runoff election of the Punjab chief minister.

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz was pronounced the winner after Punjab Assembly Deputy Spkear Dost Mohammad Mazari rejected ten votes cast by PML-Q MPAs in favor of Pervaiz Elahi for the MPAs failure to follow the directions of the party head, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The PTI promptly challenged the deputy speaker’s ruling in the SC, which the ruling coalition claims was being pressurized by the PTI.

PML-N’s Rasheed tweeted a video of PTI workers scaling the walls of SC Lahore registry shortly before the top court opened to receive the PTI petition Friday night.

“Who are these blue-eyed people who scaled the walls of the Supreme Court Lahore registry in the dead of the night. Their lawyers, too, arrived there. The registrar waited for their petition to be drafted. Is this facility available only to the Imranian blue-eyed people and the rest of the Pakistanis must be dealt with using the contempt of court law?” the PML-N leader questioned.

The ruling coalition has been demanding the formation of a full bench on the issue of Punjab CM election. There have been Twitter trends against the Supreme Court proceedings on the issue.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry, referring to the statements from the government leaders and the Twitter trends, said on Sunday that PML-N had already launched an attack against the judiciary, and it will target the army next.

In a series of tweets, he said that from the beginning one of the Sharif brothers had been anti-establishment and the other pro-establishment and now their next generation had inherited the formula. Since the PML-N feels that by aligning with the establishments against Imran Khan it has made a mistake, Maryam Nawaz has started issuing statements against the judiciary, to be followed by statements against the army in the next few days, Fawad Chaudhry claimed.

However, Fawad added, there is a flaw in the scheme that it is not the 1990s and the PML-N has to face Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said that this strategy would expel the PML-N from politics but institutions will suffer harm.

The PML-N on Saturday indicated it was going to follow a new and aggressive strategy when party leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that “one-sided” decisions were not acceptable to them and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called for the formation of a full bench.

“We have no hope of getting a just verdict from the bench listening to the case related to the election of Chief Minister Punjab. We have demanded the formation of a full court, a written application in this regard will be submitted on Monday,” he tweeted Saturday night.