Babar Azam lauded for ‘brutal’ and ‘brave’ decision in second Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was praised for dropping veteran batter Azhar Ali from the lineup for the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.

Ali, who has over 7000 runs in 95 Tests, was dropped due to his inconsistent performance during the recent past.

The 37-year-old could only muster nine runs in the first Test and only has one fifty plus score in his previous six innings.

The right-hander, who made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia at Lord’s, has been left out of the Pakistan side for the first time in eight years.

Ali was replaced by middle-order batter Fawad Alam in the Pakistan team.

Taking to Twitter, netizens lauded Azam for taking a bold and brave decision of dropping Ali.

Captain Babar Azam does not hesitate to take bold and strong decision which are not taken often. He dropped Fawad Alam in the first test and gave chance to Salman Ali Agha. He dropped Azhar Ali in the second test and persisted with Salman Ali Agha. This is real Tabdeeli! #SLvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) July 24, 2022

My KING is back ☺️

Bold decision by BABAR AZAM to leave out most senior AZHAR ALI.

It's not an easy decision to leave out 95 test cap holder.

Still think SHAN MASOOD or SAUD SHAKEEL should be given chance ahead of AGHA SALMAN because we already have 3 spinners#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/qXHUBuByEF — Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) July 24, 2022

And Today I became a fan of the captain Babar Azam..

Dropping Azhar Ali was never an easy decision because of seniority, his Past performances etc..

But B.Azam dropped him for the betterment of the team..



A very Very Brave decision,

A captain with full authority.#PAKvsSL — Saifullah khan (@Saif_Speaks66) July 24, 2022

AZHAR ALI DROPPED.



Babar is actually pretty brutal Captain. https://t.co/3mXxU4BLfD — Tanzeel (@Tanzeelified) July 24, 2022

Babar Azam growing as a captain. Dropping Azhar Ali a “senior” is unheard of Pakistan cricket. Babar setting a precedent if you don’t perform, you don’t get in the team no matter who you are. My respect for Babar increased tenfold. #Cricket #PAKvsSL — Banzoozal (@lazybanz) July 24, 2022