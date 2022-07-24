Watch Live

Babar Azam lauded for ‘brutal’ and ‘brave’ decision in second Sri Lanka Test

He dropped Azhar Ali from the side
Samaa Web Desk Jul 24, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was praised for dropping veteran batter Azhar Ali from the lineup for the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.

Ali, who has over 7000 runs in 95 Tests, was dropped due to his inconsistent performance during the recent past.

The 37-year-old could only muster nine runs in the first Test and only has one fifty plus score in his previous six innings.

The right-hander, who made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia at Lord’s, has been left out of the Pakistan side for the first time in eight years.

Ali was replaced by middle-order batter Fawad Alam in the Pakistan team.

Taking to Twitter, netizens lauded Azam for taking a bold and brave decision of dropping Ali.

