Kaira urges politicians to not take parliamentary cases to courts

Advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged political parties to not take parliamentary cases to the courts.

Addressing the media in Gujrat district’s Lala Musa city, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said “the parliament is like a mother and politicians should take decisions on their own instead of referring to the courts.”

He regretted how former prime minister Imran Khan is not ready talk to other political parties on any issue even if it’s a national crisis.

“Imran uses the Goebbels theory. He says one thing, keeps hammering it and makes sure it is induced in the minds of people,” Kaira said, highlighting that Joseph Goebbels was Adolf Hitler’s chief propagandist.

Shedding light on Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling, the prime minister’s advisor maintained that the party leader is always above the parliamentary leader of the party in the assembly.

“The party leader issues tickets to the party candidates,” he said. “The parliamentary party leader is born once the election is over and after the oath taking takes place.”

Kaira emphasized that the party leader’s decision is always higher than the parliamentary party leader. “A party leader’s decision is binding on the parliamentary party leader,” he concluded.