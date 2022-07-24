WATCH: Comic-Con trailer hints at Black Adam’s ‘choices’

As superhero season heats up, the annual mega event of the comic universe, Comic-Con, came at the perfect time on Saturday. And the major stars featuring in some of the biggest superheroes, or even antiheroes movies would be there.

Dwayne Johnson, arguably one of the few actors in Hollywood who were perhaps born to play a comic-based superhero, was not going to miss out.

He stepped onto the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday along with a good chunk of the cast from his upcoming DC Comics superhero movie, Black Adam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

New trailer

Being the leading star in what will be his first on-screen superhero portrayal, Johnson also showcased a new trailer for his upcoming epic, Black Adam.

The movie is set to release on October 21, but the project has excited Johnson so much that he has been sharing details and behind-the-scenes footage from the movie for nearly three years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The latest trailer for the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed movie, though, offers more details about the story.

The characters

Heavily featuring Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, it also showcases more of the Justice Society of America who are in the movie and what they are doing with Black Adam.

The characters shown in the 1:13 minute-long trailer include

Characters including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone are all featured in the trailer.

Some of their powers are also put on display in the trailer.

Black Adam origins

The trailer offers some glimpses into Black Adam’s origins and what choices he had to make before becoming Black Adam.

It also raises questions about the paths that Black Adam will have to choose between during the movie.

Further dimensions of his powers and strength are also on display during the trailer.

Watch the trailer below