Karachi braces for heavy showers as citizen advised against leaving homes

A new weather system has entered Sindh, bringing the third monsoon spell for Karachi and nearby cities including Hyderabad. As different areas of Karachi received rain in varying quantities Sunday morning, the Met Office has forecast heavy thundershowers in the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Sarfraz Ahmed says Karachi could receive as much as 200 millimeters of rain on Sunday.

The Met Office has advised citizens against leaving their homes on Sunday amid fears of urban flooding, SAMAA TV reported.

The Met had originally forecast heavy showers between 8am and 9am Sunday but it came a little late with many areas receiving downpour. The Met says heavy thundershowers were expected after 2pm.

Temperature in Karachi was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius Sunday morning with higher humidity levels at 90%.

Rains in other parts of the country

In Lahore, four people, including two siblings, died when roofs and walls collapsed during rain.

In the Nawab Town area a wall collapsed on the tents of nomads killing Saleem, 7, and his brother Nadeem, 5.

Other parts of Punjab and many areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also received rains.

In Sindh’s Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Mipurkhas, Matiari, New Saeedabad and Tandoadam rain disrupted life with low-lying areas being inundated.