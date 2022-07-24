Pakistan MMA fighter Eman Khan bitten by dog

Pakistan’s leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Eman Khan suffered an unfortunate incident after being bitten by a dog, German Shephard, on Saturday.

The incident happened while she was going for her weigh-ins ahead of Sunday’s fight against Sumaira Parveen during the second season of ARY Warriors.

Rizwan Khan Orakzai, Eman’s coach, has revealed that the injury is not serious and the fighter will make a full recovery.

“It is with the deepest regret that we are informing you that Eman ‘Falcon’ Khan will be pulling out of her fight due to an unforeseen incident that took place on Saturday morning,”

Orakzai said in a post on social media website Instagram.

“As Eman was making her way for weigh-ins she was attacked by a dog (German Shepard). The dog bit her arm, thigh and ankle. The injury to her arm was quite severe as the dog had latched on to her tricep and wouldn’t let go. The surgeon had to perform a small surgery to remove dead tissue from her arm and suture up the wound. Thankfully the injury isn’t serious and Eman will make a full recovery,” he added.

Despite suffering the injury, Eman was still willing to go ahead with the fight but her team decided against it.

“Like the true warrior she is, Eman was still willing to fight but our team decided that her health is our first priority and with the current state of her arm, it would be too risky. Thank you to all the fans for their support,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Eman is the first woman to ever represent Pakistan at International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), which was held in Abu Dhabi during 2021. She is also undefeated in all her fights in Pakistan.