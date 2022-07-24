Karachi rain alert, ruling coalition up in arms, SBP refutes audio clip

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Rain alert warns Karachi citizens against leaving homes

Authorities in Karachi have sounded a rain alert for the citizen as Met Office forecast heavy showers after 2pm on Sunday.

The third spell of the monsoon has already begun with different areas of the city receiving rain in varying quantities early morning. Some areas experienced only a drizzle.

The Met has predicted around 200mm of rain today. It has advised citizens against leaving their homes.

Ruling coalition up in arms

The ruling coalition, comprising PMD parties and the PPP, has expressed unease over the proceedings in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the runoff election of Punjab chief minister as the apex court relegated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to ‘trustee’ chief minister until Monday.

The top court is hearing a petition against the ruling by Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari who rejected ten PML-Q votes cast in favor of Hamza against the direction of the party head.

Lawyer Irfan Qadir, who is representing Mazari, told Jang newspaper that the ruling coalition may announce a boycott of the Supreme Court proceedings anytime.

Earlier, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz said in tweet that the party will not accept one-sided decisions of the Supreme Court. Similar views were expressed by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders.

SBP refutes claims

The State Bank of Pakistan has refuted claims about a ‘malicious’ audio clip being circulated on social media. The clip is about a conversation that allegedly took place between a Deputy Governor and some bankers at the Karachi Boat Club.

“No such conversation happened and the SBP completely refutes and condemns this fake news,” the central bank said in a Twitter thread, warning also of legal action.