Arshad Nadeem impresses at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem has become the first athlete from Pakistan to achieve a top-eight finish at the World Athletics Championship.

The Pakistani star secured fifth place in the Men’s Javelin event on Sunday.

Nadeem put up a good show despite an elbow injury and limited opportunities to play in major events before the World Athletics Championship.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won his second successive world gold medal in the event. He came up with a great performance, producing three throws beyond the 90-metre line to hold off the challenge from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who hails from India, and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic

Germany’s Julian Weber remained in fourth place, while Arshad Nadeem placed fifth with a season-best throw of 86.16m. Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo was sixth (82.70m). Moldova’s Andrian Mardare and Finland’s Oliver Helander also threw beyond 82 metres in seventh and eighth respectively.

Nadeem also made the country proud by finishing in fifth place during the Tokyo Olympics last year.

In 2018, he also became the first Pakistani to win the bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Top eight throwers

1- Anderson Peters – 90.54

2- Neeraj Chopra – 88.13

3- Jakub Vadlejch – 88.09

4- Julian Weber – 86.86

5- Arshad Nadeem – 86.16 SB

6- Lassi Etelatalo – 82.70 SB

7- Andrian Mardare – 82.26

8- Oliver Helander – 82.24