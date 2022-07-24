Videos » Newsbeat News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib - SAMAA TV - 23 July 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib - SAMAA TV - 23 July 2022 Jul 24, 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib - SAMAA TV - 23 July 2022 Recommended Punjab CM election: SC relegates Hamza Shahbaz to ‘interim CM’ with limited powers Sri Lankan teenager in line for Test debut against Pakistan Monkeypox declared global health emergency Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Pakistan likely to make two changes for second Sri Lanka Test Punjab CM election results: Advantage Hamza as PML-Q’s votes in Elahi’s favor canceled Snub Imran and join us: Zardari issues ultimatum to Elahi