‘IMF program is back on track,’ confirms acting SBP governor

Terming the fear in people as misplaced due to the prevailing economic meltdown, State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed confirmed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is back on track, saying that “We have achieved the very important milestone of the staff level agreement with IMF.”

In a tweet on Saturday night, the SBP shared an exclusive podcast clip comprising of Dr Syed and Deputy Governor SBP Sima Kamil.

“Don’t take the staff level agreement as easy,” the acting SBP governor said, emphasizing that it is an important milestone achieved on July 13.

Dr Syed added that the IMF staff is satisfied with the country’s economic policies but he wondered why the staff agreement was being downplayed by certain quarters as it is deemed quite important before the review meet.

“It’s a very important milestone that is not being recognized,” he said, expressing hope that they will receive the money when they attend the board meeting.

The acting governor went on to add that the IMF is comfortable with Pakistan and everything is on track.

“We need some financing from friendly countries and IMF will also help us with that,” he said. “IMF will assist us with oil financing and deposits too.”

Dr Syed maintained that IMF knows how to deal with countries like Pakistan as a state. “They know democracies suffer ups and downs.”

He concluded that the IMF board meeting will take place successfully in August.