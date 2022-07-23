Commission formed to probe Tayyaba Gul’s allegations against ex-DG NAB Justice (retd) Iqbal

The federal government has constituted an inquiry commission to probe the allegations of sexual offences made by Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

In a notification on Saturday, it was confirmed that the commission will be headed by Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha of the National Commission for Human Rights, Anis Haroon from Sindh and Nadeem Ashraf from Punjab.

The Terms of References (TORs) as mentioned in the notification require the inquiry commission to do the following:

Inquire into the allegations of sexual offences including harassment, assault, insulting modesty and misuse of authority.

To determine violation of justice, security of person and right to fair trial.

To determine if any crime was committed according to the Pakistan Penal Code.

To inquire into the allegations that Tayyaba was prompted to provide audio and video evidence by some officials that were later leaked to the media.

To determine if disciplinary proceedings need to be initiated.

To fix the responsibility on any person or public office holder involved in aiding and abetting.

To fix responsibility, if any, jointly and severally if any person is found delinquent.

To make the specific recommendations clear in light of the findings to take necessary legal action.

Last month, Tayyaba, the woman at the center of a 2021 video leak controversy involving then anti-graft chairman Iqbal, has written to the Public Accounts Committee to seek a probe against the former boss of NAB.

Iqbal quit as NAB chief on June 3 after an ordinance granting him an extension expired and the current government refused to ratify it. His four-year term had already ended in October 2021.

Tayyaba had claimed that she and her husband were subjected to personal vengeance when NAB was under Iqbal, though she was later acquitted by a trial court.