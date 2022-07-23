Imran, PM Shehbaz spar on Twitter over ‘selling of national assets’

Lambasting the Sharif and Zardari family for the prevailing economic meltdown, former prime minister Imran Khan has said “The thieves led by a crime minister should never be allowed to sell the country’s national assets.”

In a tweet on Saturday evening, the PTI chairman highlighted how the incumbent government cannot be trusted with the sale of national assets and that too through bypassing all procedural and legal checks.

“How can imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who’s family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with sale of national assets & that too thru bypassing all procedural & legal checks,” Imran tweeted. “These ppl have been plundering Pak for last 30 yrs & are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets.”

Shortly after, replying to the PTI chief’s tweet, PM Shehbaz claimed Imran suffers from a memory loss and needed a few reminders.

“As per Transparency International report, corruption increased during his rule. Even transfers and postings were on sale in addition to big scams,” he tweeted. “The people are paying the price of how he mismanaged the economy. Imran Niazi deeply hurt the global prestige & standing of the country & its relations with friendly countries. He has lost a sense of balance in his lust for power, which is evidenced by his habitual recourse to lies, propaganda & blatant twisting of facts.”