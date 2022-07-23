‘AJK uplift hinges on tourism, IT, hydel power generation’

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the development and prosperity of the region was hinged on IT, tourism and hydroelectric power generation.

“The stronger these three sectors are, the more fruits will be available to the common man”, the PM said adding that there was a dire need to adopt an out of the ordinary and non-traditional approach to move forward in these three areas.

“The tourism authority can only be opposed by those who are against the development and prosperity of the state”, he said, highlighting that were some elements who do not want to see the region developed.

“All that they want is to keep people under their influence and provide benefits to their relatives and family”, the AJK PM said. “They fail to realize the fact that time has changed and people have rejected those who play petty politics to serve their vested interests.”

PM Ilyas further said “Successors of Imran Khan have been elected to serve the state, we have been elected to power, the PTI won’t indulge in traditional politics nor will it disappoint the people.”

By activating the tourism authority, the AJK prime minister said that the state would be recognized worldwide and tourist from across the globe would visit the beautiful valleys of Azad Kashmir. “Local people would also get the same opportunity in the tourism sector.”

“Those who are making hue and cry over the formation of the tourism authority should go ahead and participate in this sector”, he said, emphasizing that paddling negative propaganda won’t deter the government from pursing its agenda of development and prosperity.

He said that the tourism authority was not created by the PTI, but the work on it started during the former government. “The only thing the PTI government did was to make it a vibrant institution through proper legislation.”

The AJK PM concluded that some people, who’s interests were affected by this legislation, started making hue and cry over the issue.