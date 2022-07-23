Three terrorists killed, four apprehended in two separate North Waziristan IBOs

At least three terrorists were killed and four others including a high value commander were apprehended in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, said the military’s media wing on Saturday evening.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted two intelligence based operations. In the first op, a terrorist commander affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was nabbed in an injured condition along with his accomplices.

In the second IBO, the ISPR added, three terrorists were killed a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The army’s media wing concluded that all the terrorists were part of the same group and were regularly involved in terror activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and murder of innocent citizens.