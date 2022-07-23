Fire breaks out during scrapping of ship’s fuel tank at Gadani Ship Breaking Yard

All laborers were evacuated after a fire broke out in a discarded ship during the scrapping of its fuel tank at the Ship Breaking Yard in Gadani, Lasbela on Saturday.

The fire eruption took place on a ship parked in Plot No 64 of the yard spread across 10 kilometers (kms).

All laborers have been evacuated by the rescue teams while the firefighters had put out the blaze as well.

Additional SHO Gadani Police Station Habibullah told SAMAA DIGITAL that the process of ship-breaking of a company named ‘Welcome’ was underway.

He said the laborers were dismantling the fuel tank of the discarded ship in Plot No 64 when it caught fire.

According to Additional SHO, all the laborers were evacuated from the location and there were no casualties. He added that the fire was put out due to the timely response of the fire brigade.

Habibullah said the cooling process was underway.